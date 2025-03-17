Forging association emphasises on upskilling

CHENNAI: "The forging industry stands at a crucial crossroads where technological innovation, policy adaptability, and continuous upskilling are no longer options but necessities,"observed S Muralishankar, past president, AIFI & executive vice chairman, Super Auto Forge, said on Monday.

Speaking at a session organised by the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) here, he said in the current geopolitical environment, Indian Forging Industry is at an advantageous position to grow.

"At AIFI, we remain steadfast in our mission to facilitate the industry by fostering collaboration, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and equipping our workforce with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. This session in Chennai reaffirms our collective commitment of ensuring India’s forging sector remains a formidable force on the global stage,”he added.

AIFI hosted an interactive session titled 'Current Industry Scenario, Innovative Technology & Upskillin', bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss critical strategies for ensuring global competitiveness. This event marks the fifth in a series of sessions, following the previous gatherings in Ludhiana, Rajkot, Pune, and New Delhi.

Sundararaman R, director (Indirect Taxation) at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, shared insights and emerging trends focused on government policy frameworks to support growth and innovation, strengthening trust between the government and the industry, focus on promoting manufacturing in India besides shedding light on evolving taxation frameworks and their implications for the forging sector.