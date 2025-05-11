Foreign investors infuse over Rs 14,000 crore into equity in May

MUMBAI: Foreign investors have invested over Rs 14,000 crore in the country's equity market in May so far amid a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic economy fundamentals.

According to the depository data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 14,167 crore (till May 9) in equities since the beginning of this month.

India's stock market witnessed a sharp rise in foreign investment activity in April, signalling a marked reversal from the outflow seen earlier in 2025. The momentum continued in May, too.

This positive momentum follows a net investment of Rs 4,223 crore in April. The inflow of foreign investment came last month following a back-to-back net outflow of Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February and Rs 78,027 crore in January.

"Due to global reasons like dollar weakness, slowing pace of US and Chinese economy and domestic reasons like strong economy, low inflation and interest rates, FPI inflow in Indian stock market has remained positive," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

He also highlighted that debt inflow may remain weak in the coming times.

Total FPI outflows in 2025 declined to Rs 98,184 crore after an investment of Rs 14,167 crore in May.

Vijaykumar further said, "The hallmark of FPI investment in recent times has been continuous buying by them. They bought equities worth Rs 48,533 crore through the exchanges continuously in 16 trading days ending May 8. However, they sold equities for Rs 3,798 crore on May 9 due to the India-Pakistan tensions."

According to other experts, the investment figure crossing Rs 14,000 crore in the second week of May shows the confidence of foreign investors in the Indian stock market, and this figure may increase further in the coming time.