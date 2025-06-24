Force Motors, Zoho in digital transformation pact

CHENNAI: Force Motors Limited, a key automotive player and India’s largest van manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with Zoho Corporation to upgrade its customer experience and dealer management systems.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in Project DigiForce, Force Motors’ digital transformation program aimed at driving innovation, improving productivity and enhancing customer satisfaction through class-leading technologies across the value chain.

As part of this initiative, Zoho’s Advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Dealer Management System (DMS), along with a suite of 12 AI-powered front-office applications, will be deployed across Force Motors’ nationwide network.

Force Motors operates a vast network of over 200 dealerships, 70 authorised service centres, and 30 parts centres across India, supported by international distributors in more than 25 countries.

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, “Our collaboration with Zoho, a global technology leader rooted in India, aligns perfectly with Force Motors’ commitment to advocate innovation and technology development in India.”

“Together, we are building a connected ecosystem where technology simplifies operations, strengthens collaboration, and delivers contextual, intelligent engagement at every touchpoint," said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho.