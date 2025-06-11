Force Motors, BMW roll out 100,000th engine from Chennai plant

CHENNAI: Setting a new milestone and fostering its strong partnership with BMW Group India, Force Motors today announced the roll-out of the 100,000th engine from its state-of-the-art engine assembly facility in Chennai. A BMW X5 has received this special 100,000th engine.

The commemorative roll-out was carried out in the presence of dignitaries from both Force Motors Ltd. as well as the BMW Group, namely Marcus Wollens, VP, BMW-Production Network 2, BMW AG and Thomas Dose, MD, BMW Group Plant Chennai, along with Prasan Firodia, MD, Force Motors Ltd.

Established in 2015, the Chennai facility, set up exclusively to manufacture engines for the full range of BMW cars produced in India, is now a vital part of BMW Group’s localisation strategy.