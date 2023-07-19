For TN Day, Britannia unveils ‘Anaivarukkum’ campaign

CHENNAI: Britannia Milk Bikis launched ‘Anaivarukkum,’ a region-specific campaign, celebrating Tamil Nadu’s rich linguistic diversity and regional pride.

Anaivarukkum, meaning ‘for everyone’, celebrates the rich plurality of dialects in the state. Each region within TN has its own distinctive heritage, captivating beauty, revered icons, and unique spoken dialects.

Milk Bikis’s latest campaign is a celebration that embraces the diversity and richness of every region across TN. The campaign reflects the deep understanding and appreciation of the state that the brand has garnered over its 40-year journey.

With Anaivarukkum, the brand has launched 5 digital videos representing 15 different dialects across the state ranging from Coimbatore to Madurai, Karaikudi to Thoothukudi, Chennai to Erode and many others.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries said “One in five biscuits bought in TN is a Milk Bikis and over a third of the households in the state consume the biscuits every month. With a bond as special as this, Anaivarukkum is a humble tribute to the state, the beautiful dialects spoken across the state, rituals, its destinations and pop-culture”.

PG Aditya, Founder of the Creative agency, Talented said, “Through this 60-part TN tribute series, we’re showing our gratitude to the state while shining light on sub-cultures within neighbourhoods and districts that have a separate fanbase. We’ve curated a series of customised writing for each Tamil dialect across regions within the state. Milk Bikis’ potential to have a deep, highly-engaged relationship through hyper-localised creative work across TN is immense. And we’re just getting started!”