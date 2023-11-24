Food & grocery delivery, digital payments top Indians' priorities on smartphones

NEW DELHI: An average smartphone user in India is now using seven mobile apps, with digital payments, food and grocery delivery topping the list of preferred services, a report showed on Friday.

Convenience has emerged as a top priority for Indian consumers, driving a surge in the use of mobile applications, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

"Consumers demand a trifecta: credibility, reliability, and convenience in every purchase,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group at CMR.

The 'Alpha Brands' have arrived on the basis of their performance across major components, including brand's users, key decision makers, Net promoter score (NPS) score, level of satisfaction and the overall brand trust quotient.

"Convenience coupled with trust is not just a winning formula; it's the lifeline of modern businesses," said Sugandha Srivastava, Senior Manager-Industry Consulting Group at CMR.

"Mobile app-based brands have rewritten the narrative, reshaping how consumers perceive and interact with products and services,” Srivastava added.

Among the OTT players, Amazon Prime Video is the clear leader, followed by Disney Hotstar at a distant second position. In terms of advocacy, Amazon Prime Video (65 per cent) consumers are ahead in advocating for the brand than Disney Hotstar (37 per cent), the report mentioned. Amazon Fresh is leading the charge in terms of both satisfaction (36 per cent) and advocacy (60 per cent) among consumers followed by Blinkit in terms of satisfaction (19 per cent) and advocacy (53 per cent), it added.