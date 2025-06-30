FM to embark on 5-day official visit to three nations, to attend meeting of BRICS finance ministers

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead an Indian delegation to Spain, Portugal and Brazil to attend a host of events, including the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG).

The minister will be leaving later in the day and will conclude her three-nation visit on July 5.

As part of her visit to Seville, Spain, the Finance Minister will attend the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) organised by the United Nations, and deliver a statement on behalf of India.

She will also participate and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Leadership Summit on "From FFD4 Outcome to Implementation: Unlocking the Potential of Private Capital for Sustainable Development", in Seville, the finance ministry said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the FFD4, she will meet senior ministers from Germany, Peru and New Zealand, and President, European Investment Bank (EIB).

In her next leg, she will visit Lisbon, Portugal, where she is expected to have a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Finance, Portugal. Besides, she would interact with prominent investors and members of the Indian diaspora.

At Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Finance Minister will address the 10th Annual Meeting of New Development Bank (NDB) as India's Governor and also attend the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG), it said.

As part of the NDB meetings, Sitharaman will also deliver an address during the NDB Flagship Governors Seminar on 'Building a Premier Multilateral Development Bank for the Global South'.

On the sidelines of the NDB meetings, it said, she will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Brazil, China, Indonesia and Russia.

BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.