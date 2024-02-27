Flipkart’s fourth grocery fulfilment centre in WB

KOLKATA: E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of its fourth grocery fulfilment centre in West Bengal. The fulfilment centre in Malda, around 340 km from Kolkata, is spread over 1.13 lakh square feet with a dispatch capacity of over 1 lakh units per day.

It will cater to more than 7,000 orders per day across Berhampore, Malda, Siliguri and the north Bengal belt, and parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, including Bhagalpur, Deoghar, Munger, Purnea, Rampurhat and Saharsa.

The company claimed the centre will generate over 700 direct and indirect local job opportunities, while providing nationwide market entry for thousands of local sellers, MSMEs, and small-scale farmers in the region.

West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay welcomed Flipkart’s decision to launch its latest grocery fulfilment centre.