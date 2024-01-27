Flipkart leads, Meesho fastest growing platform

NEW DELHI: Walmart group firm Flipkart continues to dominate the e-commerce segment with 48 per cent market share while Softbank-backed Meesho has emerged as the fastest growing e-commerce platform in terms of user base in India, a latest report by AllianceBernstein said.

As per the report, Flipkart’s user base grew 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY), Meesho accelerated at 32 per cent while Amazon lagged at 13 per cent user growth primarily due to relative premium offerings as compared to peers.

“As of FY23, Flipkart was the market leader, with a 48 per cent share in India eCommerce. Flipkart continues to grow faster than the industry... Mobile and apparel to be the largest categories for Flipkart with around 50 per cent and 30 per cent mix. Flipkart is estimated to hold 48 per cent and 60 per cent market share in online smartphone and online fashion market respectively,” the report said.

The report attributed growth in Meesho’s market share primarily to its strategic focus Tier 2 and smaller cities due to its mass positioning, operating through a zero commission model. “In the last 12 months, Meesho’s order volume grew 43 per cent YoY with revenue growth at 54 per cent,” it said.