Fire stalls Apple production at TN Pegatron unit

CHENNAI: A fire on Sunday night at the factory of Taiwanese electronic major Pegatron India Pvt Ltd near here has led to temporary halt in production of Apple products on Monday.

There were no human casualties, sources said. Initial investigation revealed a short circuit as the reason for the fire at the factory in Mahindra World City, situated in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call was received around 9 pm on Sunday and the inferno was brought under control by 3 am on Monday, sources said.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Machineries were damaged due to the incident and as a result, the company temporarily suspended production, sources added.

The second largest Apple products maker, Pegatron, commenced production at the Mahindra World City complex last year. The company then stated it had invested around Rs 1,100 crore.