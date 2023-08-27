Begin typing your search...
FinMin considering EVs for priority sector lending
The proposal was made to the finance ministry by the power ministry
NEW DELHI: Union finance ministry is considering a proposal to include electric vehicles under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) priority sector guidelines, a move that would make it cheaper to raise funds, a government official said on Saturday.
The proposal was made to the finance ministry by the power ministry.
“We will discuss with the RBI, and a detailed examination will be done,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
