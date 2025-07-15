Federal Bank, CMC Vellore ink 2 healthcare MoUs

VELLORE: Federal Bank, as part of its CSR initiatives, signed two MoUs with Christian Medical College here, one in support of new pharmacy college construction and another to aid cancer patients through the Sanjeevani initiative.

The MoU exchange ceremony was held at CMC Vellore's Town Campus, with dignitaries KVS Manian, MD-CEO, Federal Bank, and Dr Vikram Mathews, director, CMC Vellore.

The construction of a new pharmacy college at CMC Vellore, Bagayam, is supported by Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation with a grant of Rs 13.73 crore. The 40,476 sq ft facility will come up on 2.5 acres of land. The Pharmacy College will be the first of its kind in the district to train a new generation of pharmacists in the highest standards of pharmacy education.

With an expected annual intake of 60 undergraduate students, the college is slated to commence admissions for the academic year 2026–27.

Additionally, the partnership for cancer patient support through Federal Bank's Sanjeevani initiative which began last year will continue this year too. 764 cancer patients have received subsidies for cancer treatment at CMC Vellore, for pre-diagnostic tests, treatment like chemotherapy and radiotherapy and for medication.

"We ventured into cancer care and patient support through Sanjeevani. We needed partners we could bank on, and CMC Vellore stood out as a beacon of trust and excellence and that is how this association was born. Through a holistic approach, Federal Bank is shaping a circle of healing that embraces everyone,” said Manian.

Mathews said, “With these upcoming new developments, we are looking forward to further expanding our reach in education and holistic care for cancer patients.”