FEBI to push FTA negotiations between India and Europe, says German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

NEW DELHI: Philip Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India, expressed his happiness over the launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in Delhi adding the organisation will push the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and Europe.

Talking to ANI, Ackermann said that the launch of FEBI in Delhi is an important step as Europe plays an important role in the Indian business ecosystem. "It's a great moment. I think FEBI is a very, very interesting network. It is now a network that has over a hundred companies from Europe, and it's an umbrella organization of all the bilateral chambers of commerce.

And I think in the time where Europe play an always more and bigger role in India, it is a very, very interesting and important network. In the near future, we will see FEBI being very active in very many fields, not least also when it comes to the FTA negotiations between India and the EU," the German Ambassador Ackermann said.

He further added that Germany is very happy to see this organization being launched on Friday. Going further he also expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Ratan Tata, the renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist. He said, "We are very sad and we mourn with his family and his friends.

He was an icon of India. I had the privilege to meet him 15 years ago. I still vividly remember him. And I must say it's a great loss for India. He has been a wonderful person, a philanthropist, but also a fantastic entrepreneur, the pride of the nation.

" The Federation of European Business in India is an independent organisation of European businesses in India, bringing together companies and national bilateral chambers to strengthen the collective EU policy advocacy voice and acting as a credible intermediary between government and businesses.

FEBI is supported by the EU Delegation in India and the Embassies of the EU Member States in India. FEBI was introduced as the EU's official Chamber of Commerce in India, tasked with advocating for European businesses operating in the country and promoting closer trade relations. (ANI)