Fair Trade Commn rejects Broadcom’s $15 mn plan

SEOUL: South Korea’s antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to reject US chipmaker Broadcom Inc.’s proposal to voluntarily correct its unfair business practices with 20 billion won ($15.5 million), ruling in favour of Samsung Electronics. Broadcom made the proposal in January as the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been looking into allegations the US chipmaker violated local laws by pressing Samsung to ink long-term contracts for the supply of smart device parts. Specifically, Broadcom compelled Samsung Electronics to procure its smartphone parts worth $760 million annually from 2021 to 2023, and required the South Korean tech giant to compensate for any shortfall if the purchasing amount falls below that amount.