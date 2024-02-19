Eye Research Centre gets SBI’s CSR funding

CHENNAI: Eye Research Centre (ERC), a not-for-profit organisation, has received Rs. 60,77,500 from the State Bank of India’s CSR fund for strengthening its community outreach programme.

The bank’s contribution will go towards procuring an advanced surgical microscope that will help the charitable institution perform complex surgeries in large numbers for people from economically backward communities freely.

Athiya Agarwal, president, ERC received the cheque for the CSR contribution from Vinay M Tonse, MD, State Bank of India, recently. She said, “We consider it just the beginning of a meaningful collaborative partnership. We will be utilising the fund for procuring an advanced surgical microscope that will help our doctors perform complex surgeries and help restore eyesight for thousands of people from economically backward communities.”

Over 50 per cent of blindness in the world can be attributed to cataract, the clouding of the lens in the eye, she added. “However, we can remove cataracts through surgery and restore clear vision. Our consultants perform over 700 cataract surgeries a month. We offer the poor patients the same level of treatment that we provide to our paying customers in our clinics and hospitals.”