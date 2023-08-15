'Expect to sustain last year's growth this financial year'

CHENNAI: Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns the popular women's wear brand 'Go Colors', is expecting to sustain the growth achieved last year through expansion of its retail presence.

The Chennai-headquartered company currently has a presence in 143 cities and has 630 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs).

Company CEO Gautam Saraogi said, "I am pleased to communicate that during the year under review, the company was able to strengthen its brand. This provides our company with the optimism that the company's fundamentals have strengthened and this should translate into attractive sustainable growth." The company, he said, would strengthen the Direct-to-Consumer Channel by marketing products through exclusive brand outlets, primarily managed by the company.