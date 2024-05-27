Expect sales to grow faster than industry this fiscal: JLR India

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover expects to grow faster than the luxury car segment this fiscal, as it bolsters localisation and expands product range, according to a top company executive.

The company, which is set to commence local assembly of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India, witnessed a sales growth of 81 per cent in 2023-24 fiscal year at 4,436 units, as compared to FY23.

The automaker aims to double its business in India over the next three years. ‘’The luxury car segment grew in the range of 20-25 per cent last fiscal. We expect that the growth rate will remain in this range for the next couple of years. And we anticipate to beat this growth rate,’’ Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) MD Rajan Amba said.