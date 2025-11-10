EV push: TVS Orbiter launched in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its new electric offering, TVS Orbiter in TN. Designed for daily commute, it combines many features such as a 158 km IDC range, cruise control, 34-litre boot space, hill hold assist, and advanced connected features. With an industry-first 14” front wheel, the scooter comes at a price of Rs 1,03,100 (ex-showroom Chennai, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme).

Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice president, head commuter and EV business and head corporate brand and media, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India’s electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation."