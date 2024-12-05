Eurogrip Tyres signs Dhoni as brand ambassador 

CHENNAI: Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading 2, 3-wheeler and off-highway tyre brand, has signed up legendary cricketer MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

MSD will be endorsing Brand Eurogrip and the entire range of products in the portfolio.

Dhoni, said, “Being associated with a brand like Eurogrip is truly exciting as this is a category that is very close to my heart. My love for motorcycles and riding began long before my cricketing journey, and over the years, I have had the chance to ride a variety of bikes – from timeless classics to top-of-the-line superbikes. Choosing the right tyres is essential for a safe and enjoyable ride and Eurogrip Tyres’ expertise in this domain stands out. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with Eurogrip.”