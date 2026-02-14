EU can't afford delay to provisionally apply Mercosur interim deal, fast‑track FTA with India

"The agreements with Mercosur and India would create the world’s two largest free trade zones and send a strong statement of enhanced cooperation between democracies in this age of great power rivalry and spheres of influence," the report from EU lawlive said.

It reminded that the United States was threatening its European allies with tariffs and military force.

"Advancing these agreements is exactly the spirit Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney invoked: creating ‘a new order’ based on ‘variable geometry’ but held together by the values of ‘human rights, sustainable development, solidarity, sovereignty and territorial integrity’," it noted.

The report noted that provisional application is legally available to the Council and Commission even as European Parliament referred EU-Mercosur agreements to the Court of Justice on January 21, 2026.