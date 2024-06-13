Ethereal Machines raises $13 mn for R&D, smart factory in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday said that it has raised Rs 300 crore through the issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Ltd, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, "The company has raised Rs 300 crore by allotment of 30,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each on private placement basis."