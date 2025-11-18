Escorts Kubota launches ride-on-rice transplanters

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Nov 2025 9:10 PM IST
    Escorts Kubota Limited introduced its third-generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters

    CHENNAI: Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL), one of India’s leading engineering conglomerates in the agricultural and construction equipment space, has introduced its third-generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters – KA6 and KA8 under Kubota Brand.

    Engineered in Japan, the new models combine advanced technology with on-field practicality to deliver higher productivity, operator comfort and planting precision.

    The models have been introduced across 7 states - Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, where demand for mechanised paddy solutions is rising.

    The redesigned planting claws significantly reduces missed planting, and ensure seedlings are placed evenly, and improved new seedling picking guide allows high accuracy and planting will improve the crop growth and yield consistency.

    agricultural sectorJapanPlanting
    DTNEXT Bureau

