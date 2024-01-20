Equity markets to have normal trading session today; holiday on Mon

NEW DELHI: Stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday said there will be normal trading sessions on January 20 and a trading holiday on January 22.

Earlier, the bourses were scheduled to hold special trading sessions in the equity and equity derivative segment on January 20 (Saturday) to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

In separate circulars, NSE and BSE said there will be a normal trading session on Saturday.

“Members are requested to note that the exchange shall be conducting regular trading sessions on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from the primary site in equity and equity derivatives segments as per regular market timings. Price bands applicable for normal trading day shall continue to be remain applicable on January 20, 2024,” NSE said in its circular.

Besides, it will be a trading holiday on January 22, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that money markets will remain closed on January 22.

On the same day, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day.

The Department of Personnel and Training has also issued an order for a half-day closure of central government establishments on January 22.