Equitane invests $5 mn in Samunnati

DUBAI: Equitane, a diverse conglomerate of sustainable and innovative businesses, has made a strategic investment of $5 million in Samunnati, India’s largest agricultural enterprise. This investment underscores Equitane’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and promoting innovative practices in critical sectors like agriculture.

Samunnati, renowned for its expansive agri-network, is poised to unlock the trillion-dollar potential of Indian agriculture, with a keen focus on empowering smallholder farmers. Operating across more than 100 agri-value chains in 23 states in India, Samunnati reaches over 8 million farmers through its 6500+ Farmer Collectives. By 2027, Samunnati aims to impact one in every four farming households in India, further solidifying its position as a powerhouse in agri-commerce and agri-finance solutions.

Anil Kumar SG, founder-group CEO, Samunnati, has been instrumental in guiding the company toward its ambitious goals. Equitane’s Group CEO, Anish Jain, said, “Our investment in Samunnati aligns perfectly with Equitane’s mission to lead responsible industrial development across the globe.”