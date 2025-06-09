Entries open for innovation awards recognising disruptive startups

CHENNAI: CavinKare, in collaboration with the Madras Management Association (MMA), has opened nominations for the 14th edition of the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2025. The prestigious awards honour India’s most impactful and disruptive innovations from startups and MSMEs across the country.

Eligible companies, those with an annual turnover not exceeding ₹50 crore in FY 2023–24, can submit nominations online at www.ckinnovationawards.in or by giving a missed call to 63746 03433. The last date for entries is July 1.

“At the heart of this award is innovation that meaningfully impacts everyday life. The ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards celebrate and empower emerging entrepreneurs who demonstrate the courage to challenge conventions and the vision to create inclusive, transformative growth, serving as a launchpad for the change-makers of tomorrow,” said CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare.

The awards will honour winners in three categories, based on the nature and impact of the innovation. Since its inception in 2011, the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards have recognised and supported over 50 entrepreneurs, building a strong legacy of championing purpose-driven innovation across India.