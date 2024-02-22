Employers value quality over quantity

NEW DELHI: A significant percentage of recruiters believe cultivating a positive work environment and rewards and recognition are essential to boost employees’ productivity as against traditional time-based metrics, according to a survey.

In contrast to the traditional approaches of evaluating employees based on time and attendance tracking, 7 out of 10 employers prioritise quality work and key performance indicators like targets and project completion rate as the primary indicator of productivity.

The survey by jobs and professional networking platform apna.co said that the move towards quality work and target completion as against traditional time-based metrics marks a major shift in productivity assessment approaches.

The survey said 77 pc of recruiters believe cultivating a positive work environment and rewards and recognition are essential to boost employees’ productivity.

Also, 5 out of 10 recruiters preferred training and development and regular feedback to minimise distractions and enhance focus during work hours.

The survey involved over 5,000 employers to delve into the evolving dynamics of productivity assessment in the workplace. “Effective workplace communication and a positive work environment are paramount for fostering productivity.

“Our survey observed a change in the perspective of employers who are addressing productivity killers and embracing strategies to foster a positive and efficient work culture by focusing on high-quality work instead of time-punching, encouraging breaks and leaves,” Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co said.

The survey noted that poor communication and an unhealthy work environment affect productivity in an organisation.