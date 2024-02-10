Embraer, Mahindra in JV to acquire C-390 aircraft for use by IAF

NEW DELHI: Brazilian aerospace major Embraer and Mahindra on Friday announced the signing of an agreement to jointly fulfil the acquisition of the C-390 multi-mission transport aircraft by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF is looking at procuring 40 to 80 medium transport aircraft to replace its ageing fleets of AN32 planes.

Embraer Defence and Security’s C-390 Millennium, Airbus Defence and Space’s A-400M aircraft and Lockheed Martin’s C-130J have emerged as the top contenders.

The memorandum of understanding between Embraer and Mahindra on the proposed medium transport aircraft (MTA) procurement project was signed at the Brazilian embassy here.

The two companies said the collaboration around the C-390 Millennium will bring the latest technology in terms of aerospace and military transport aircraft to India. Both Embraer and Mahindra will explore the potential to turn India into a future hub of the C-390 aircraft for the region, they said.

“We are honoured to announce this MoU with Mahindra. India has a diverse and strong defence and aerospace industry and we have chosen Mahindra as our partner to jointly pursue the MTA programme,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense and Security.

“India is a key market for Embraer and we fully support India’s ambitions for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. We see this partnership as a symbol of strengthening relations between Brazil and India and a way to foster Global South cooperation,” he said.

Embraer and Mahindra will engage with the IAF to identify the next steps of the MTA programme as well as contact the local aerospace industry in India to start developing the industrialisation plan for the project, a joint statement said.

“The C-390 Millennium is the most advanced military airlifter in the market, and we believe this partnership will not only bolster the operational prowess of the Indian Air Force, but also provide an efficient industrialisation solution Vinod Sahay, Mahindra’s president of aerospace and defence sector and member of the company’s group executive board,