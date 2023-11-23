Elista launches new lineup of smart LED TVs powered by Google TV

NEW DELHI: Elista, a brand under TeknoDome, on Thursday launched its first Google TV-powered Smart LED TV line-up in India.

The new 'Xplore Smart LED TV' series comes in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, at a starting price of Rs 16,999, and is available at all leading consumer electronics stores, the company said.

The new line-up runs on the Google TV operating system (OS) and features HDR10 and Dolby Audio support for the best entertainment experience in its class.

"The new range offers seven high-performance smart televisions powered by the revolutionary Google TV operating system with support for Google voice commands for the most intuitive smart TV viewing experience," Pawan Kumar, CEO, of Elista, said in a statement.

The new series offers personalised recommendations by Google based on the user's viewing behaviour and preferences.

Users can customise their watchlist to add all their favourite content directly from their phone or tablet, anywhere, anytime.

Google TV-powered televisions also feature a separate kid's mode, helping guide kids to age-appropriate content. Moreover, the company said that the Elista Xplore Series Google Smart LED TV line-up ensures a hassle-free connectivity experience with Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Apple TV support, and built-in Google Chromecast support.

The new Smart LED TVs feature 3x HDMI, 1x RF, 2x USB, and 1x AV In to ensure seamless connectivity with external accessories such as gaming consoles, music systems, soundbars, etc.