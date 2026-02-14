EID Parry Q3 net up at Rs 437 crore

CHENNAI: Sugar manufacturer EID Parry (India) Limited on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 437 crore for the October-December quarter of 2025-26.
The Chennai-based company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 415.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
For the April-December 2025 period, the company’s profit after tax rose to Rs 1,667.62 crore, compared with Rs 1,233.10 crore in the yearago period, the Murugappa Group firm said in a statement.
Consolidated total income during the October-December 2025 quarter increased to Rs 10,375.11 crore, up from Rs 8,837.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, total income rose to Rs 30,964.22 crore, as against Rs 25,044.23 crore in the same period a year earlier, the statement added.