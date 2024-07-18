Edtech entity byteXL secures $5.9 million

CHENNAI: Edtech platform byteXL has raised $5.9 million (about Rs 49 crore) in a round led by Kalaari Capital, along with the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

This investment highlights byteXL's mission to provide high-quality, affordable tech skills to engineering students in tier II and tier III cities across India and acknowledges the company's impressive growth over the past four years.

The new capital will be used for team expansion, product development, the introduction of new digital tools and technologies, and outreach to more colleges and universities across the country. byteXL has partnered with over 26 colleges and universities across India, training more than a lakh student in various software technologies including programming, emerging technologies like cybersecurity, full stack development, cloud technologies etc.







