ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani, wife in money laundering case

Tina Ambani, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose by the federal agency here on Monday but she skipped appearance.

Officials said she has now been asked to depose on February 17 followed by Anil Ambani, 66, on February 18. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once they depose, the officials said.

A response from the Reliance Group on these summons is awaited.

Anil Ambani was questioned by the ED once last year as part of these investigations linked to multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loans. It is understood that Tina Ambani has been called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan.