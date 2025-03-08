Eaton breaks ground for global energy infra facility in Chennai

CHENNAI: Intelligent power management company Eaton on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new GEIS (Global Energy Infrastructure Solutions) facility in Sholinganallur.

This milestone marks a significant step in Eaton’s expansion in India, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and local manufacturing excellence.

The ceremony was led by chief minister MK Stalin and senior government officials of the TN Government with key Eaton executives including Simon Matthieson, VP-GM, EMEA for GEIS, Eaton; Marine Drive, country head and MD for India, Eaton; and Philipose Jacob, country director, GEIS India, Eaton.

Spanning 100,000 sqft, the new facility will feature advanced manufacturing floors, R&D capabilities, an experience centre, and Eaton’s headquarters for GEIS in India. Expected to be completed by the end of 2026, the facility will enhance Eaton’s ability to deliver innovative power management solutions across industries while strengthening India’s position as a strategic hub for the company’s global operations.

“The groundbreaking of our new facility in Chennai highlights Eaton’s long-term commitment to India,” said Jacob.

The new facility will support Eaton’s focus on energy transition, digitalisation, and electrification, reinforcing its mission to improve power management for a more sustainable future.