18 Jun 2024
Dvara KGFS secures $7 mn from Enabling Qapitalv
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt Ltd (Dvara KGFS), a rapidly growing financial services company, on Tuesday, announced the successful debt raise of $7 million, for the second time, through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) from Enabling Qapital (EQ).

LVLN Murty, MD-CEO, Dvara KGFS, stated, “This newly-raised funds will be utilised towards on-going lending activities and creating wealth opportunities for deep rural parts of India.”

Shilpa Bhatter, CFO, Dvara KGFS, added over a period, Dvara KGFS has significantly diversified its funding sources and has been actively engaging with like-minded impact investors. It has tapped into global debt markets to fuel its growth plans and at the same time increase funding resilience.

Dvara KGFSEnabling QapitalvExternal Commercial Borrowings
Agencies

