DRA invests Rs 100 cr in realty project at Navallur

CHENNAI: DRA, on Wednesday announced the launch of its first-ever luxury independent villa community- DRA Inara, in the city.

The project, spread over 6 acres, boasts of 118 exquisite luxury units with complete and exclusive land ownership, a first-of-its-kind offering in the Chennai real estate market. With a significant investment of Rs 100 crore, DRA Inara is located in Navallur, one of the fastest growing micro-markets on Chennai’s IT corridor - OMR.

Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director-DRA, said “With an investment of Rs 100 crore, we have designed Inara to set new benchmarks in luxury living.

Every aspect of Inara has been crafted to provide an unparalleled living experience, from world-class amenities to a thoughtfully designed community that exudes luxury and comfort.

Located in Navallur, one of Chennai’s fastest-growing residential hubs, this project enjoys unmatched connectivity and is poised for tremendous value appreciation.”