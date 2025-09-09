Dr Agarwals launches third centre in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, one of India’s largest and most trusted eye care networks, has inaugurated its third hospital in Coimbatore located in Thudiyalur offering state of art facilities.

Reaffirming its commitment to providing world class eye care closest to home for residents of Tamil Nadu, the new hospital at sub-urban Coimbatore provides expert ophthalmologists, advanced diagnostic and surgical technology and post-operative care within the reach of the community.

This expansion marks a significant step in making advanced eye care accessible to remote regions.

Dr Karpagavalli E, regional head - clinical services inaugurated the new hospital in the presence of Nandha Kumar, senior vice president - operations.

Located in Thudiyalur, the new hospital has cutting-edge technology and infrastructure. Including a modular operation theatre and specialized units for cataract, corneal care, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinal disorders and paediatric ophthalmology. A dedicated clinical team aims to provide accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment for each patient.