Dr Agarwal's expands operations in Mauritius

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has expanded its international presence with the launch of a specialised corneal transplant and pinhole pupilloplasty centre at Ebene, Mauritius.

Inaugurated by Dharambeer Gokhool GCSK, President of the Republic of Mauritius, the facility marks an important step in strengthening India–Mauritius healthcare collaboration and improving access to advanced corneal care in the region.

Gokhool said, “The launch will enhance access to advanced ophthalmic care for patients in Mauritius and the wider region.”

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, said, “Our presence in Mauritius is not just an expansion it is a commitment to collaborate, share knowledge, and make modern eye care accessible globally.”

Ashar Agarwal, chief business officer, added, “Mauritius offers a strong ecosystem for advancing healthcare delivery. Through this specialised centre, we aim to build clinical capacity, enable skill transfer, and strengthen regional access to advanced ophthalmic care. This initiative aligns with our broader mission of addressing avoidable blindness globally.”

The Mauritius centre further strengthens Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital’s international presence. The group operates over 250 centres across India, Africa, and Southeast Asia, serving more than 2 million patients annually.