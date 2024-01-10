DISYS rebrands as Dexian, aims to strengthen biz

CHENNAI: DISYS operations in India have been rebranded as Dexian India, becoming now a part of the workforce solutions global brand Dexian.

Dexian operations in India began in 2011. It now has offices in Chennai, Noida, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai. With a headcount of over 1,500 employees, the company has grown into one of India’s largest staffing firms and has hundreds of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients across India.

Currently, Dexian provides staffing services to a varied list of prominent clients, including manufacturing companies and companies with product based services.

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO, said “Our teams in India are a core component of Dexian’s global platform of IT staffing and business solutions. Modern businesses require comprehensive, innovative solutions to new modes of working and better ways of doing business. Our teams use Black Sky thinking to drive transformation and help our clients work smarter and create new solutions to become more productive and more efficient.”