Discord to shut down anonymous compliment-based app Gas

NEW DELHI: Popular chat platform Discord is shutting down Gas, the anonymous compliment-based social media app it had acquired earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

The app will officially shut down on November 7, Discord CEO Jason Citron told employees, reports The Information.

“We acquired Gas with the goal of supporting our efforts to grow across new and core audiences, and make Discord the best place to talk, hang out and have fun with friends online,” the company said in a statement. The team will continue to play a vital role in our work to make it easier for users to connect with their friends on Discord,” the company added.

According to the report, Discord planned to keep Gas running until growth had slowed down. Launched in August 2022, Gas reached 1 million daily active users within two months.

During the height of its popularity, Gas dethroned TikTok and other popular social apps in the Apple App Store rankings, reports TechCrunch. The global all-time downloads for Gas reached 7 million.

Gas was founded by Nikita Bier, who is also the founder of TBH, another anonymous social app. Meanwhile, Discord has announced a range of new and upcoming features to make it safer and easier to use.

The company also added more value to its Nitro subscription.

The ‘Teen Safety Assist’ is a new initiative to protect teens through a series of proactive filters and alerts, which will be default enabled for teens. A new warning system includes multiple touchpoints for users to clearly understand the rule violations and the consequences of their actions.

“More than 150 million people around the world hang out on Discord every month,” according to the company.