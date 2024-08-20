DICV’s new mechatronics lab at Oragadam can save 70-80% costs

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle maker DICV on Monday announced the inauguration of a mechatronics lab at its Oragadam manufacturing facility in Chennai.

The newly set up lab would help the company accelerate product innovation and development of new software architecture of vehicles, Daimler Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said in a statement.

Testing and verification process time will now be reduced significantly, resulting in a 70-80 per cent reduction in cost with significant improvements in software feature functionality verification and validation for trucks and buses, the company said.

Also, new technologies can be verified and validated before in-vehicle testing, it added. “Our new Mechatronics Lab signals a transformative phase in our R and D operations. The lab also serves as a hub for innovation, positioning us uniquely on the global stage,” said Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, president, product engineering-CTO, DICV.

“Our lab can verify and validate around 300 features, encompassing over a thousand signals within 10 days, and can verify 600 fault codes in a developing product in just a few weeks, which otherwise would have taken months. “Our aim is to ensure our software architecture gets verified and validated before it gets embedded in our trucks and buses, which saves developmental costs substantially”said Dilip Shrivastava, head, mechatronics-software technology, DICV.