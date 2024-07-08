Begin typing your search...

Diamond Power bags orders worth Rs 409 cr for supply of cables to Adani Green Energy

None of the promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity, Diamond Power said, adding the work doesn't fall under the ambit of related party transactions.

ByPTIPTI|8 July 2024 6:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-08 18:01:19.0  )
Diamond Power bags orders worth Rs 409 cr for supply of cables to Adani Green Energy
X

Representative Image (IANS)

NEW DELHI: Diamond Power Infrastructure on Monday said that it has secured an order worth Rs 409 crore for supply of cables to Adani Green Energy. "Our company has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd worth Rs 409 crore (inclusive GST) for supply for various LV/MV cables," a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the supply order has to be completed by December 2024.

None of the promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity, Diamond Power said, adding the work doesn't fall under the ambit of related party transactions.

Diamond Power InfrastructureAdani Green Energycables supply
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick