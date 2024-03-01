Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace secures 500 kisan drone order

CHENNAI: Focused on creating a positive impact in India’s agriculture sector, Garuda Aerospace continues to expand its market share through partnerships and collaboration.

The MS Dhoni-backed entity has secured an order of a total of 500 Garuda kisan drones under the NaMo Drone Didi scheme.

Kisan drones are equipped with AI, ML and GPS sensors to help farmers with accurate and real-time information about their crops and farms. The drones also reduce the use of water and are equipped to cover large farming areas in a relatively shorter time. Garuda kisan drones claim to help increase crop yield by 60 per cent and reduce loss of crop by 20 per cent.

National Fertilizers Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, KRIBHCO Fertilizers, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation, Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Paradeep Phosphates, and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers are the 10 companies which have placed an order for the drones under the scheme.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO of Garuda Aerospace said, “Drones have the power to transform farming and agriculture in India. At Garuda Aerospace, we have been front runners advocating the use of agriculture drones for multiple proposes.”