DGCA refutes staff shortage hitting pilot licence issuance

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has dismissed recent media reports suggesting that a staff shortage is causing delays in issuance of pilot licences.

The DGCA clarified that the application processing time for licences to trained pilots may vary depending upon the complexity of the application submitted.

“The indicative timeline published for Issue and Conversion of Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), by the DGCA is 20 and 30 working days, respectively. The DGCA has been meeting the indicative timelines despite an increase in the number of applications. Average timelines achieved for applications during 2023 for CPL Issue and Conversion is 22 and 31 working days,” said an official.

The total number of CPL’s issued in the year 2022 was the highest in the last decade and this number had already been surpassed in September this year. “The number of CPLs in 2023 is likely to be the highest-ever issued.

The DGCA has been issuing licences and ratings in record numbers for 2022 and 2023 with the existing manpower. The number of licences and ratings issued has already seen an increase of 45 per cent as on August 31 compared to the entire year of 2022,” said the official.