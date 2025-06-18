Day after Rs 840 crash, gold price in Chennai climbs Rs 400 on June 18

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Wednesday (June 18, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,250.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 74,000.

On Tuesday (June 17), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,600, which marked a Rs 840 drop from the previous day.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 18, the rate stands at Rs 74,000 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 122/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

17.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,600

16.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,440

14.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,560

13.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,360

12.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,800

Silver price over the last five days:

17.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

16.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

14.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

13.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 118

12.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 118