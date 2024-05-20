Data Patterns sees 40% surge in Q4 net at Rs 71 cr

CHENNAI: The city-based Data Patterns has reported a net profit of Rs 182 cr for FY24 as against Rs 124 cr in FY 23, marking 47 per cent growth.

Total revenue for FY 2023-24 increased by 22 per cent from Rs 463 cr to Rs 566 cr in FY 2022-23.

In Q4 FY24, the company’s profit after tax was Rs 71 cr compared to Rs 51 cr in Q3 FY24, an increase of 40 per cent. Total revenue for Q4 FY 2023-24 increased by 29 per cent from Rs 151 cr to Rs 195 cr as compared to Q3.

Data Patterns’ core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. The company has secured over Rs 670 crore of orders during FY 2023-24.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, “We had a successful FY 2023-24. Our EBITDA increased by 29 per cent and PAT surged by 47 per cent in FY 2023-24, marking significant growth compared to last year. Order inflows have aligned with our guidance, with deliveries scheduled for next quarter. We remain committed to excellence and innovation in product development, leveraging opportunities in the Indian defence sector.”