Data Patterns sees 12% dip in Q3 net at Rs 44.66 crore; 9 month PAT declines too

CHENNAI: Data Patterns, a strategic defence and aerospace electronics systems provider, saw its net profit plunge to Rs 44.66 cr in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 against Rs 50.97 cr in the quarter ended December 31,2023.

Total revenue for Q3 decreased by 15 per cent to Rs 128.41 cr in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to Rs 150.81 cr in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.The revenue from operations decreased by 16 per cent in the corresponding period.

Gross margin increased from 68 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to 80 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

PAT margin improved to 38 per cent for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 against 37 per cent for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Profit After Tax (PAT) decreased by 12 per cent to Rs 44.66 cr in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from Rs 50.97 cr in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Company’s total revenue for the 9 months ended December 31, 2024 was less by 6 per cent from Rs 371.26 cr for 9 months ended December 31, 2023 to 347.86 cr for the corresponding period ended December 31, 2024. Revenue from operations decreased by 8 per cent from Rs 337.51 cr to Rs 312.14 cr in the corresponding 9 months period.

PAT decreased by 3 per cent from Rs 110.59 cr in the 9 months ended December 31, 2023 to Rs 107.73 cr in the 9 months ended December 31, 2024. PAT Margin also increased by 1.75 per cent from 32.77 per cent to 34.51 per cent in the corresponding period.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, “Revenue for the quarter was impacted due to delay in receipt of order and also deferment of delivery of completed products by a customer.”