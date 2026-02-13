Dalmia Bharat to invest Rs 225 cr in bulk terminal project in Ranipet

It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TN government, that is aimed at establishing a cement handling and distribution facility with an estimated capacity of 3 MTPA.

Its strategic location is to service high-growth industrial and infrastructure corridors, as the terminal is aimed at strengthening the company’s logistics footprint in south India. The project is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of FY 2027–28.

The ceremony was held at the Investment Conversion Conclave organised here on Thursday.