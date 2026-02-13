Dalmia Bharat to invest Rs 225 cr in bulk terminal project in Ranipet

CHENNAI: Dalmia Bharat has earmarked Rs 225 crore investment for the development of a bulk terminal project in Ranipet district.
It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TN government, that is aimed at establishing a cement handling and distribution facility with an estimated capacity of 3 MTPA.
Its strategic location is to service high-growth industrial and infrastructure corridors, as the terminal is aimed at strengthening the company’s logistics footprint in south India. The project is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of FY 2027–28.
The ceremony was held at the Investment Conversion Conclave organised here on Thursday.
Representing Dalmia Bharat were K Vinayagamurthi, executive
director, and K Ramanathan, AGM, commercial accounts, Chennai.
KC Birla, senior executive director and head, growth & expansion, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd said, “The Ranipet Bulk Terminal Project marks a significant milestone in strengthening our logistics and distribution infrastructure in TN.
This investment reflects our long-term commitment to TN and our confidence in its robust industrial growth trajectory.”
The bulk terminal will incorporate advanced automation, including an automated bag placement system and an automated truck loading system, to enhance efficiency, safety, and cost optimisation.
These systems are expected to improve packing accuracy, reduce vehicle turnaround time (TAT), and strengthen overall logistics performance.
The project will also generate 350 direct and indirect employment opportunities, including 50 roles earmarked for women employees, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to inclusive growth.
Dalmia Bharat is among the key players in the region’s cement industry, with two integrated cement plants at Dalmiapuram and Ariyalur and a grinding unit in Sattur.