Dabur to pump Rs 135 cr in south plant

NEW DELHI: Dabur on Wednesday said it will open a new manufacturing unit in south India and invest Rs 135 crore for this purpose.

The unit will manufacture a range of Dabur’s Ayurvedic Healthcare, personal care and home care products like Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste, and Odonil air fresheners, Dabur India said.

The board of the homegrown FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker in a meeting on Wednesday “approved an investment of Rs 135 crore” for setting up greenfield facility in south India, it said.

“Our business has scaled up in south India and today accounts for 18-20 per cent of Dabur’s domestic business. With south’s contribution increasing, we have decided to establish a new manufacturing facility there to better cater to the local demand,” Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said. This will be the 14th domestic manufacturing location of the company, which owns brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, and juice brand Real.