CSK, CUB in pact for co-branded credit card
CHENNAI: City Union Bank (CUB), a leading private sector bank, has announced a strategic partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to introduce a new co-branded credit card.
This collaboration offers fans of the franchise a chance to enhance their financial journey while enjoying exclusive perks related to their love for cricket.
