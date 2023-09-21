Crude oil futures decline on low demand

NEW DELHI: Crude oil futures on Tuesday declined 3.71 per cent to Rs 7,086 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery fell by Rs 273 or 3.71 per cent to Rs 7,086 per barrel with a business volume of 5,613 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.37 per cent lower at USD 89.08 per barrel and Brent crude was down by 0.77 per cent at USD 94.37 per barrel in New York.