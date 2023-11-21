CRISIL upgrades IIFL Finance’s outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’

NEW DELHI: Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance Limited, which is one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies, said on Tuesday that leading rating agency CRISIL has upward revised its outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’.



The agency has also reaffirmed the long-term rating at ‘CRISIL AA’ and short-term rating at ‘CRISIL A1+’.

In the rating rationale, CRISIL Ratings said, “The outlook revision reflects the strengthening market position of IIFL Finance group and the expected sustained improvement in its profitability. The ratings continue to be supported by the group’s comfortable capitalisation with improved gearing, and its diversified portfolio with majority contribution from inherently less risky asset classes.”

The positive outlook revisions have also been made for IIFL Home Finance Limited and IIFL Samasta Finance Limited, both material subsidiaries of IIFL Finance Limited. Further, they have also reaffirmed the long-term rating at ‘CRISIL AA’ and short-term rating at ‘CRISIL A1+’ for IIFL Home Finance Limited and long-term rating at ‘CRISIL AA-’ and short-term rating at ‘CRISIL A1+’ for IIFL Samasta Finance Limited.

Nirmal Jain, Founder, IIFL Group and Managing Director, IIFL Finance, said, “The ratings outlook upgrade vindicates our growth strategy focused on retail loans to relatively under-banked customer segments and strong financial performance.”

Kapish Jain, President and Group Chief Financial Officer at IIFL Finance, said, “The upward outlook revision is a confirmation to our consistent and robust financial performance and validation of our sound business model.”

IIFL Finance offers gold loan, affordable home loan, microfinance loans and business loans and has consolidated assets under management of Rs 73,066 crore as on September 30, 2023, making it one of the largest retail-focused non-banking finance companies in India.